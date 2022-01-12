ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snag a Michael Kors purse for up to 70% off—plus save an extra 15% for a limited time

 5 days ago
Save on purses at the Michael Kors KORSVIP sale. Michael Kors/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that you’ve had the chance to recover from the busy holiday season, you may be looking through your closets to see what you may need as part of your winter wardrobe. If you are, your timing couldn’t be more perfect. Michael Kors is having a huge sale on their stylish handbags, clothing, shoes and more—plus, extra savings for a limited time.

From now through Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 am EST , shoppers can save an extra 15% on Michael Kors handbags , clothing , shoes , accessories and more that are already up to 70% off. Plus, KORSVIP members can enjoy even more benefits like free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday reward and early access to sales—you’ll also earn 10 points for every $1 spent and more. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and free to join.

Look fashionable and stay functional with the Michael Michael Kors Jodie large logo jacquard tote bag marked down from $348 to $99, a $249 savings. With a classic design, this tote can hold pretty much anything that needs to get you through the day.

If you’re looking for something light and more handsfree, look no further than the Michael Michael Kors Trisha medium logo crossbody bag, marked down from $328 to $149, a $179 savings. Made from a signature print canvas, this bag is not only durable but stylish. While compact, it has slip and zip pockets to store all of your essentials. You can easily toss it over your shoulders and comfortably move about your day.

Thanks to this Michael Kors sale, you can upgrade your style for less. Choose from a large selection of handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes and more—don’t miss out on our top picks below.

The best deals at the Michael Kors sale

You can get this Cooper Graphic Logo Backpack for under $200 at the Michael Kors sale. Michael Kors

Shop the Michael Kors sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Snag a Michael Kors purse for up to 70% off—plus save an extra 15% for a limited time

