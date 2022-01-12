ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes, voice of 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78 after cancer battle

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlTTO_0dk2Na1200
Ronnie Spector (seen here in 2017), the voice of The Ronettes, has died at 78. Jesse Grant, Getty Images for NAMM

The voice of The Ronettes , Ronnie Spector, has died.

The singer’s representative, Seth Cohen, confirmed Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78.

Spector’s family said in a statement to USA TODAY that she "lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face."

"She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

Spector was surrounded by family and "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan when she died in Connecticut.

'Her mark on rock and roll is indelible': Joan Jett, more musicians remember Ronnie Spector

Born Veronica Bennett, Spector formed The Ronettes in 1957 with her older sister, Estelle, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. She married mercurial record producer Phil Spector in 1968 – they divorcedin 1974 – who produced the majority of the group’s chart-toppers.

The group’s debut album, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica,” was released in 1964. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.

The Ronettes’ sexy look and powerful voices turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending The Beatles.

"We weren’t afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick," Spector said in her 1990 memoir, “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness." "When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find. Then we’d get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more."

Michael Lang dies: Woodstock co-creator who 'changed the world' was 77

The group, who grew up in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan, began singing and dancing in clubs as Ronnie and the Relatives and became noteworthy for their liberal use of eyeliner and mascara.

"The louder they applauded, the more mascara we put on the next time,” she wrote in her memoir. “We didn’t have a hit record to grab their attention, so we had to make an impression with our style. None of it was planned out; we just took the look we were born with and extended it.”

After touring Germany in 1967, The Ronettes broke up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvT4a_0dk2Na1200
Ronnie Spector onstage at the 25th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria on March 15, 2010, in New York City. Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Spector’s potent voice soared on a parade of hits in the early- to mid-‘60s, including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” A lengthy solo career followed, starting with the single “So Young” in 1964.

The singer was introduced to a new generation when she was featured on Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight” in 1986, which received prominent play on MTV. Brian Wilson became obsessed with “Be My Baby” and Billy Joel wrote “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” in Spector’s honor.

Martin Scorsese used “Be My Baby” to open his 1973 film “Mean Streets,” and the song appears in the title sequence of “Dirty Dancing” and the closing credits of “Baby Mama.” It also appeared on TV in “Moonlighting” and “The Wonder Years.”

Spector more recently appeared in the Amy Winehouse documentary, “Amy Winehouse: Back to Black,” in 2018; Winehouse had previously spoken of the influence The Ronettes had on her music.

In 2006, Spector released “Last of the Rock Stars,” her first album in 20 years, and it featured appearances by The Raconteurs, Keith Richards, Patti Smith and The Raveonettes.

In 2007, Spector was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Ronettes. At the time, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones remembered opening for the trio in England in the mid-1960s. “They could sing all their way right through a wall of sound,” Richards said. “They didn’t need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.”

In 2010, Spector released a doo-wop Christmas EP called “Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Ever” and in 2016 released “English Heart,” her covers of songs from Britain in the ’60s.

Spector's family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local women's shelters or to the American Indian College Fund .

She is survived her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.

A celebration of Spector's life will be announced in the future.

Contributing: Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes, voice of 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78 after cancer battle

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Legendary Singer Ronnie Spector Dead at 78

Sad news comes in today as we have learned that rock and roll legend Ronnie Spector has passed away at the age of 78. She was most famously known for the hit song “Be My Baby” The Ronettes. In a statement released today her family has explained that she had passed away from a short battle with cancer.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old. A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector, Ronettes Singer and Ultimate Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes and the voice behind immortal classics like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face,” her family said in a statement. “She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.” The Ronettes were the quintessential act of the early-Sixties girl-group...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Jonathan Greenfield
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Patti Smith
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Steve Van Zandt on How Ronnie Spector Saved the E Street Band

In 1977, Bruce Springsteen was caught up in a nasty lawsuit with his ex-manager, Mike Appel, and was running out of money to pay the members of the E Street Band. Springsteen was legally barred from the recording studio, and the band members were losing patience. As guitarist Steve Van Zandt recalls in his book Unrequited Infatuations, at least three members — who had other options as session musicians — actually voted to break up. But after Van Zandt convinced his bandmates to hold off, his friend, record exec Steve Popovich, came up with a perfect solution, which involved a temporary...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#The Ronettes#Be My Baby#U S Billboard#The Rolling Stones#Miniskirts And Madness#Woodstock Co Creator#Washingt
musictimes.com

Ronnie Spector Cause of Death Tragic: Former Lead Singer of The Ronettes Dead at 78

Vocalist of the iconic '60s girl group The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector, passed away at the age of 78, as confirmed by her family. Spector's family released a statement on her official website, Wednesday, January 12, to announce her death after a battle with cancer. It read, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rapper Kangol Kid Dies at 55 After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

The member of 'Roxanne, Roxanne' hitmakers UTFO has lost battle with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 55, less than a year after going public with his diagnosis. AceShowbiz - Kangol Kid passed away at the age of 55. His death came only 10 months after he went public with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The news was revealed by promoter Van Silk after he reached out to Kangol Kid's UTFO bandmate Mix Master Ice.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

348K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy