ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Tech Company Becomes First To Introduce 4-Day Workweek

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACz8W_0dk2NTmp00
Photo: Getty Images

The pandemic has prompted many U.S. citizens to rethink their work-life balance.

As a result, one San Francisco company became the first major tech company to permanently implement the four-day workweek.

The e-commerce checkout company and unicorn Bolt began its new policy at the start of 2022 after a successful three-month experiment, reports KPIX .

During that time, the company found an overwhelming majority of employees and managers were in favor of the change.

The four-day workweek is aimed at increasing productivity while keeping employees happy and reducing burnout.

“It’s actually not about trying to cram 5 days into 4 days,” Chief People Officer Jennifer Christie told KPIX in an interview. “The way we think about it is actually changing the way we work, and being more effective and efficient during those four days. So we’re taking a look at, ‘are there meetings that we don’t need to have? Can we do work in a different way? Are we focused and prioritizing on the most impactful work?'”

According to Bolt, most of its 550 employees work remotely due to the ongoing pandemic.

Since making the news of their new workweek public, the company told KPIX they've been flooded with interest from potential employees and they're also hearing from other companies who are also interested in adopting a four-day workweek .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Two major companies make the move to 4-day workweek per report

Two major companies are making the move to a 4 day work week according to a new report by Forbes. The business magazine cites the news as a possible tipping point for businesses to join a growing movement. Even before the pandemic, the idea of a 4-day workweek was something debated but did not see much adoption. Now, as companies adjust to remote and hybrid work, some companies are going further to provide their employees with more down time.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Serve Robotics Becomes First Autonomous Vehicle Company To Commercially Launch Level 4 Self-Driving Robots

Long-Awaited Industry Milestone Enables Next-Generation Robotic Fleet to Navigate City Sidewalks More Safely and Efficiently. Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company announced the deployment of its next-generation delivery robots, becoming the first autonomous vehicle company to complete commercial deliveries at Level 4 autonomy. This milestone means Serve Robotics’ latest generation of robots are able to operate routinely without human intervention, and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation. This industry first is the result of nearly five years of work by the Serve Robotics team and represents a major step forward for the autonomous vehicle industry, significantly lowering the barriers for autonomous delivery at scale.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta names DoorDash CEO Xu to board

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce." Xu's addition brings Meta's board to 10 members.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
The Independent

San Francisco tower is tilting at 3 inches a year

A San Francisco tower is sinking and tilting at three inches per year as engineers scramble to find a solution. The Millennium Tower, a luxury residential building, is now two feet off centre. Structural engineer Ronald Hamburger detailed an updated solution to fix the foundation of the building during a city hearing on Thursday, NBC Bay Area reported. The building has 58 stories and measures 645 feet (197 metres) and opened in 2009. It’s now tilting 26 inches northwest in the middle of the city’s financial district. In 2016, residents were told that the way the building was settling...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

This ecommerce company just launched a permanent 4-day workweek

Over the past year we’ve heard about a myriad of four-day workweek experiments at tech companies. While some experiments lasted for the duration of the summer, others stretched on into the fall. Now, several months later, some companies are keeping the arrangement forever. Ecommerce checkout company Bolt just announced that it will make its four-day workweek a permanent fixture moving forward.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The CEO of the Tech Company that Permanently Switched to a 4-Day Workweek Says He Did It for Selfish Reasons

Bolt's CEO, Ryan Breslow, says employees were more productive, more engaged, and more efficient. Last year, Bolt, an ecommerce startup, decided to test out something many people dream of--no more working on Fridays. Or, more specifically, a four-day workweek. Bolt isn't the first company to try such a thing, though it's one of the only examples I could find of a company that has gone all-in on the idea.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Productivity#Unicorn Bolt#Kpix
WKRC

Company makes 4-day workweek for employees in growing trend

SAN FRANCISCO (WKRC) - E-commerce company Bolt began a program which shortened the workweek of its employees to four days. CEO Ryan Breslow started the program in the fall of last year and Breslow says that the benefits are already starting to show. According to CNBC, a survey was conducted...
BUSINESS
Upworthy

U.S. company permanently adopts 4-day workweek after promising trial: 'We're never going back'

A San Francisco-based e-commerce developer has decided to make a four-day workweek a permanent policy after a three-month-long trial produced overwhelmingly positive results. Fintech startup, Bolt became the first tech unicorn—and one of only a handful of U.S. companies—to embrace a shortened work schedule, founder and CEO Ryan Breslow announced this week. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he told CNBC in an interview. The idea behind the policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, is not to necessarily take on more work hours but to work more efficiently, Breslow explained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pulse2.com

Healthcare Tech Company Kiira Health Raises $4 Million

Kiira Health announced recently that it closed a $4 million seed round of funding. These are the details. Kiira Health — a Los Angeles-based healthcare technology company — announced recently that it closed a $4 million seed round of funding led by 500 Global and Forum VC with participation from Serena Ventures, California Healthcare Foundation, and others.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Editorial Staff Of Fast Company & Inc. Unanimously Ratify New WGA East Contract

The WGA East’s second contract with Fast Company and Inc. has been unanimously ratified by their 60-member editorial staffs. The two print and digital business news outlets are owned by Mansueto Ventures. “The WGA East members at Fast Company and Inc. won a second collective bargaining agreement that successfully builds off our first union contract with Mansueto Ventures,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “Thanks to a strong bargaining unit, the union was able to make significant gains in pay, benefits, parental leave, ending NDAs, and expanding the company’s commitment to diversity. The guild will continue to fight for contracts...
BUSINESS
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
140
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy