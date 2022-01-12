San Francisco Tech Company Becomes First To Introduce 4-Day Workweek

Photo: Getty Images

The pandemic has prompted many U.S. citizens to rethink their work-life balance.

As a result, one San Francisco company became the first major tech company to permanently implement the four-day workweek.

The e-commerce checkout company and unicorn Bolt began its new policy at the start of 2022 after a successful three-month experiment, reports KPIX .

During that time, the company found an overwhelming majority of employees and managers were in favor of the change.

The four-day workweek is aimed at increasing productivity while keeping employees happy and reducing burnout.

“It’s actually not about trying to cram 5 days into 4 days,” Chief People Officer Jennifer Christie told KPIX in an interview. “The way we think about it is actually changing the way we work, and being more effective and efficient during those four days. So we’re taking a look at, ‘are there meetings that we don’t need to have? Can we do work in a different way? Are we focused and prioritizing on the most impactful work?'”

According to Bolt, most of its 550 employees work remotely due to the ongoing pandemic.

Since making the news of their new workweek public, the company told KPIX they've been flooded with interest from potential employees and they're also hearing from other companies who are also interested in adopting a four-day workweek .