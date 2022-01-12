Mary Free Bed awarded $10,000 grant

The National Endowment of the Arts awarded Mary Free Bed $10,000.

Mary Free Bed’s music therapy program will receive the $10,000 to help patients recover from serious injuries and illness through music.

“We’re so happy and honored that the National Endowment for the Arts values how music therapy can help our patients,” said Maria Besta, Mary Free Bed’s manager of the recreational therapy and Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports.

Mary Free Bed is one of 168 organizations nationwide to receive one of nearly $1.7 million in Challenge America grants from the National Endowment for the Arts Mary Free Bed reports.