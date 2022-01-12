Nonprofit Philly Unknown expands to open treatment houses in North Philadelphia

While the city has been battling a twin-demic - unprecedented gun violence and the coronavirus - the opioid epidemic is still very much an ongoing issue. Overdoses in the first half of 2021 jumping by almost 60 deaths.

For those just coming out of treatment, a local nonprofit is expanding its outreach by opening recovery homes in North Philadelphia to help people make an easier transition back into society.

Britt Carpenter, founder of Philly Unknown , walks us through a new recovery home that is set to open later this month.

This project is called "triumphant transitions" and it's personal. He's been sober for 6 years.

"As a person in recovery myself, I wanted to be able to give back to those who are coming out of treatment and needed that support system and need to be able to help transition into life," he said.

While most people would argue "Not in my neighborhood," residents along the 3800 block of North 13th street are welcoming.

"I'm glad they're coming in," said block captain Lenise Miller.

"I'm looking forward to helping out with the people that will be here. I don't know how many they will have here, but I'm here to support them," she said.

The nonprofit really is trying to break the stigma about addiction and recovery.

The numbers for all of 2021 are not in yet, but in 2020, more than 1,200 people died from overdoses.

Philly Unknown says they'll be working with local rehab centers to let them know about available bed space.

Individuals will be required to follow a path of sobriety, be committed to looking for a job and do community service.