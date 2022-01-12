ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nonprofit Philly Unknown expands to open treatment houses in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f47Mb_0dk2NK5W00

While the city has been battling a twin-demic - unprecedented gun violence and the coronavirus - the opioid epidemic is still very much an ongoing issue. Overdoses in the first half of 2021 jumping by almost 60 deaths.

For those just coming out of treatment, a local nonprofit is expanding its outreach by opening recovery homes in North Philadelphia to help people make an easier transition back into society.

Britt Carpenter, founder of Philly Unknown , walks us through a new recovery home that is set to open later this month.

This project is called "triumphant transitions" and it's personal. He's been sober for 6 years.

"As a person in recovery myself, I wanted to be able to give back to those who are coming out of treatment and needed that support system and need to be able to help transition into life," he said.

While most people would argue "Not in my neighborhood," residents along the 3800 block of North 13th street are welcoming.

"I'm glad they're coming in," said block captain Lenise Miller.

"I'm looking forward to helping out with the people that will be here. I don't know how many they will have here, but I'm here to support them," she said.

The nonprofit really is trying to break the stigma about addiction and recovery.

The numbers for all of 2021 are not in yet, but in 2020, more than 1,200 people died from overdoses.

Philly Unknown says they'll be working with local rehab centers to let them know about available bed space.

Individuals will be required to follow a path of sobriety, be committed to looking for a job and do community service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Gun Violence#Charity#Philly Unknown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy