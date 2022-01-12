Omicron May Be “Last Big Surge Of This Pandemic,” Says Newsom; CA Now Preparing For Endemic Stage Of Covid

“We’ll get through this last surge,” promised California Governor Gavin Newsom today while visiting a Southern California testing site.

Newsom said that, while Covid cases and test positivity are hitting all-time highs and hospitalizations are forecast to surge beyond last year’s peak, the state is experiencing, “What we hope is the last big surge of this pandemic.”

His prediction comes just one day after the state hit an all-time high with 143,380 new cases, topping the 141,752 seen on January 4 of this year. The Governor also announced today’s 7-day test positivity rate is 23% (it’s actually 23.1%), which is itself an all-time high.

Despite the grim data, Newsom made a second sunny forecast.

“My sense is — on the basis of the ubiquity and what Dr. Fauci and so many others have said that so many of us are likely to get this new variant — that we are in a new phase in a month or a few months in this pandemic,” he said.

Fauci said yesterday that, “I think, in many respects, Omicron , with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody.”

The man Newsom calls “our Dr. Fauci,” California Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly, sounded a similar note saying, “Our hope is that as we get through the next few weeks…our baseline immunity to the Covid-19 virus and its variants that we have seen already — and the ones that are yet to come — will be strong enough to prevent such an immense overwhelm of people’s health and the healthcare system and we get to a bit of a new normal.”

Newsom said the state is “preparing for not the pandemic phase of this reality, but the endemic phase of this reality and how we live with future variants. And that is being conducted — those efforts — being conducted in real time and we’ll be making public those detailed strategies in the next few weeks.”