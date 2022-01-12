Application period for fireworks sales to open in Lompoc

The Fourth of July may be months away, but the City of Lompoc will begin accepting applications to sell Safe and Sane fireworks on Saturday.

The 2022 application period runs from Jan. 15 to Feb. 1 and is open to Lompoc-based nonprofit groups.

Permits for six stands within the city will be awarded by lottery to qualified nonprofit applicants.

Organizers say first priority will be given to new applications. Groups who were awarded permits in 2021 will be entered into the 2022 lottery if fewer than six new applicants are accepted and approved, organizers say.

Online applications will be available beginning Jan. 15 at the city's website .

Paper applications will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51, located at 115 S. G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, and the lottery will take place on Feb. 25.