Super Wild Card Weekend is fast approaching and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host the San Francisco 49ers at home in AT&T Stadium. The 49ers are coming off an impressive overtime victory over the Rams and are looking to continue that momentum by beating Dallas. The Cowboys are hoping to finally prove that they can take down a formidable opponent with a roster that is stronger than one they have had in a while.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO