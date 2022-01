After spending the majority of the last six years living and working all over the world, from mad dashes across Europe to exploring ancient castles in Japan, I have found the best travel gadgets to pack, no matter where you're going. As a digital nomad I bring everything I need with me on trips ranging from a few weeks to a few months. I try to pack as lightly as possible, since I know all too well every extra pound is only going to weigh me down as I'm navigating cobblestone streets and inter-island ferries.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO