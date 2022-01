Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...

ONANCOCK, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO