Stepping in as Young & Restless’ Ashland, Robert Newman Admits, ‘I’m Scared to Death’

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“It’ll be a new adventure,” the actor shared. If there’s one thing for certain in the world right now, it’s that Robert Newman taking over as The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland Locke from Richard Burgi was the recast news heard ’round the world. Though initially quiet on the matter, Burgi...

Sherry Peterson
19h ago

I watched him on guiding forever, until it ended. I loved him and Reva…please he looks so much better with facial hair…good luck on the young and the restless.

Ginny Almond Brosen
10h ago

knew the face but hadn't put the name to it, then I remembered guiding light and who this is. loved him as Josh with reva

