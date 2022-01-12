Stepping in as Young & Restless’ Ashland, Robert Newman Admits, ‘I’m Scared to Death’

At Newman Media, Adam is typing away on his laptop when Lily knocks and says, “Sorry to interrupt.” He holds up a finger, finishes his typing and then asks to what does he owe the pleasure. She wants to know what he meant by his cryptic text wishing her the best of luck at Chancellor. Adam insists he was being sincere. Lily finds it curious that he decided to send it right after Billy declared a truce. Adam respects her and wants her to do well in her new position. Lily doesn’t trust him and thinks it was a veiled threat. It was like a counter-punch since Billy got the best of him. Adam doesn’t lose sleep over Billy’s tantrums and really was just wishing her luck. Lily reminds him a truce has been declared. Adam snaps at her and she smiles. “There it is. You still haven’t let it go, have you?” Adam thinks they’re talking past each other and insists again that he genuinely wants her to succeed. Lily calls him out for trying to get on her good side. Adam’s not ashamed of it and asks if Jill’s made a decision about Chance Comm. Lily wishes him luck and advises that Billy’s coming to work for her as COO. She hopes he’ll let things go with Billy so they can move on with their lives. Victor enters and Lily urges him to tell his son that his feud with Billy is over – he’s waved the white flag.

