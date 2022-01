Morgan Wallen's 2021 album Dangerous finished out the year as the no. 1 streamed album across all genres among Billboard's charts. Despite being arguably one of country music's most controversial figures over the last year or so –– calls to "cancel" the singer followed the entertainer since he was caught on a viral video using the N-word at one of his friends –– his streaming numbers are still looking very strong as he preps for his "Dangerous Tour."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO