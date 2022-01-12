Mekanism rolls out series of New Year's spots for Peloton

Growing up, I loved riding my bike. Right after school, I’d pedal up and down the street, dodging cars and speeding down empty driveways. Nowadays, most of the bikes I ride don't move an inch from where they're planted. Given the popularity of stationary bikes like SoulCycle and Peloton, I know I'm not alone. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity, in-your-face workout—or something a little more low-tech on a foldable exercise bike—stationary bike workouts may be just what your body needs. Below, Chevy Laurent, a certified personal trainer and the founder of RydeFYR Indoor Cycling Experience in Hermosa Beach, California, explains why taking a spin on a stationary bike might be the best high-cardio, low-impact workout you can do.

