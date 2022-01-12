ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WaPo Reprimands Top Editor for Tweet on Roethlisberger Allegations

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Post’s top brass has reprimanded an editor for calling a column about sexual assault allegations “easily disproven” and “completely FoS [full of s--t],” The Wall Street...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Second Former CNN Producer Under Investigation for Child-Related Crimes

A second former CNN producer is facing potential child exploitation charges this month, NBC News reported Thursday. Rick Saleeby, a senior producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper up until earlier this month, is under investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, for crimes related to “juvenile victims,” authorities confirmed. It is unclear what prompted the investigation, and authorities did not say whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime. “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police statement read.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

An Open Letter to Jilly Anais From a Deshaun Watson Accuser

Below is an open letter from one of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 22 accusers. A total of 22 civil lawsuits are pending against Watson for sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault. Watson, who is currently dating “Boss Babe” influencer Jilly Anais, has denied the allegations. Dear...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Wapo#The Washington Post#Wall Street Journal#Sfgate#Post
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Alan Dershowitz has deposed ex-Victoria's Secret mogul Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
WREG

‘Substitute camera’ captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world. Cameras are generally […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Meet the 12 jury members who decided Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate

Ghislaine Maxwell faces an effective life sentence in a US federal jail after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. The rigorous process of selecting the final jury took nearly a month, but The Telegraph can reveal the people who deliberated over the testimonies, evidence and arguments they heard over the course of the last three weeks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy