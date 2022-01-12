WaPo Reprimands Top Editor for Tweet on Roethlisberger Allegations

A second former CNN producer is facing potential child exploitation charges this month, NBC News reported Thursday. Rick Saleeby, a senior producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper up until earlier this month, is under investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, for crimes related to “juvenile victims,” authorities confirmed. It is unclear what prompted the investigation, and authorities did not say whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime. “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police statement read.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO