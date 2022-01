Seattle-based real estate tech startup Flyhomes is growing at a rapid clip after a $150 million Series C round in June. Marli Tarbaux, vice president of people and culture at Flyhomes, said the six-year-old startup has more than doubled its workforce since last June. At the time of the Series C in June, Flyhomes co-founder and CEO Tushar Garg said the company had between 350 and 400 employees. It's now at about 820 employees globally.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO