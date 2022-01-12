Tampa's DJ Cub launches new 'Mood Lighting' weekly at Hooch and Hive

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”

