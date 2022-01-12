ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa's DJ Cub launches new 'Mood Lighting' weekly at Hooch and Hive

By Stephanie Powers
cltampa.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Preston, aka DJ Cub, is kickstarting a new Wednesday night residency, "Mood...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

The Bar-Kays lead lineup at two-day Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival is a 10-day event promoting "diversity and cultural sensitivity" that includes a two-day music fest at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Soul-funk legends Bar-Kays headline the party Saturday night, so you better wear dancing shoes. Songs like "Freakshow on the Dancefloor" and "Too Hot to Stop (Pt. 1)" are guaranteed booty poppers.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The Mavericks bring new all-Spanish album to Clearwater on Friday

Known for the hit "Dance the Night Away," the Miami-born band has been rocking the Latin-country genre since acid-washed jeans were popular the first time around. Though there was a several-year break up, the Grammy award-winning band has recorded 12 studio albums including 2020's En Español, its first Spanish-only album.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
cltampa.com

Neo-soul stars Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton book summer concert in Tampa

Is it getting hot in here or is Maxwell coming to Tampa? Well, both, actually and tickets for the “Night” tour—coming to Amalie Arena on May 7—are already on sale starting at $74. The 48-year-old neo-soul crooner’s tour is in celebration of the Grammy award-winner’s 2018...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Cher and Saweetie Are the Perfect Odd Couple in Their MAC Campaign

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katy Perry lactates beer on stage during Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry is the breast at what she does. The 37-year-old singer began her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday where she brought the house down. The mother of one made quite the spectacle when she lactated beer out of her dress made of cans, during one of her sets. The look was reminiscent of her 2010 “California Gurls” music video.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Throwback Photo Of Adam Levine Shows The Maroon 5 Singer Without Tattoos

It's hard to believe it's been almost twenty years since Maroon 5 released their debut album Songs About Jane. To commemorate the special occasion, photographer Brian Moghadam shared a throwback photo of frontman Adam Levine. The frontman is almost unrecognizable in the photo, as he isn't covered in tattoos like he is today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mood Lighting#Hooch And Hive#Canadian
NME

Watch Halle Bailey from Chloe x Halle cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Halle Bailey, one half of American sister singer-songwriter duo Chloe x Halle, has shared an intricate cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The singer-songwriter took to social media on Wednesday (December 22) to share the cover, which was originally uploaded onto her TikTok account. “My version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out!,” Bailey said.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Katy Perry And Alesso Release New Single

Alesso and Katy Perry have released a new single together called, “When I’m Gone.”. Via a press release, Alesso commented, “I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”. The song’s video will premiere on ESPN on January 10, during halftime...
MUSIC
99.1 WFMK

Britney Spears Talks About Being ‘Scared’ of the Music Industry After Exiting Conservatorship

Britney Spears spent more than a decade under the control of a conservatorship, and it changed the way she sees things. In a new post on Instagram, the Princess of Pop opened up about her experience performing under the gaze of her family and how her creative ideas were stifled. In particular, she said that she had no control over the songs she performed on tour.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
cltampa.com

Flip Crepes and Waffles will open at the former swah-rey location in downtown St. Pete

Ex-patrons of the recently-closed bakery swah-rey might miss its mini cupcake and artisan marshmallows, but there’s another cafe opening in its previous downtown St. Petersburg space that's set to satisfy your sweet tooth. Flip Crepes and Waffles will open at 625 Central Ave. either at the end of this month, or at the beginning of February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy