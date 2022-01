As January brings a renewed focus on health and well-being for consumers making new year’s resolutions, Planet Fitness announced that it will waive its enrollment fee for new members as part of its “Feel Fitacular” messaging campaign. The campaign also emphasizes the need to maintain physical and mental health going into 2022 and cites the CDC’s recommendations for exercise alongside each gym’s COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

