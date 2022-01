The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of democratic leaders, a landmark report has said. The annual report by NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said while democratic leaders developed effective vaccines at speed, they failed to tackle issues of social inequality and poverty that were exacerbated during the pandemic.Additionally, the report, led by HRW executive director, Kenneth Roy, said, leaders had to do more to protect their democratic values.“In country after country, large numbers of people have taken to the streets, even at the risk of being arrested or shot, which shows the appeal of democracy remains strong,” Roth said....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO