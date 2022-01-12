ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD seeks help identifying two armed robbery suspects

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 19 hours ago
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

BPD says the incident happened at about 11:54 a.m. on Jan. 3rd at Rick’s Recycling, 2200 South Union Ave.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5-foot-8 inches tall, heavy set and wearing a black hooded Vans sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, black and white shoes, a black face mask, and sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5-foot-9-inches tall, slim build with dark hair and wearing a black leather jacket, dark colored pants, sunglasses, and a black mask.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2000s model Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

