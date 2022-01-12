ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University will be home to new Center for Sustainability

 1 day ago

Philadelphia school superintendent cites staffing shortfalls and crumbling infrastructure as proof of unconstitutional school system

Two midstate districts are part of the suit -- the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. (Philadelphia) — Partway through his testimony in a landmark trial over Pennsylvania’s system for funding public schools, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite drew a stark comparison between two high schools, located just a few miles apart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The state of agriculture in Pennsylvania

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Thursday, January 13, 2022. Agriculture is touted as Pennsylvania’s number one industry....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bellefonte school board returns to Native American logo and ‘Red Raiders’ nickname

The cost to change the image on scoreboards, gym floors and elsewhere is estimated at around $100,000. (State College) — The Bellefonte Area school board voted Tuesday night to return to the “Red Raiders” nickname and Native American chief logo, reversing the previous board’s decision to change the name to the “Raiders” and drop the controversial image of an American Indian wearing a feathered headdress.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Pa. lags in meeting Chesapeake Bay restoration goals

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania continues to trail other states in meeting its goals for the Chesapeake...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
When will Omicron peak? A Penn State professor shares national COVID-19 modeling team’s projections

Penn State's Katriona Shea shares what to expect from Omicron and the pandemic. Katriona Shea, an Alumni Professor in the biological sciences at Penn State, is co-leader of the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub Coordination Team. It brings together researchers from institutions across the United States to offer projections on the pandemic and advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WPSU’s Anne Danahy spoke with Shea about what we might expect from Omicron and the pandemic.
SCIENCE
Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID-19 surge

The plans involve adding hospital beds within regions for 60 days to absorb patients from swamped hospitals. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra healthcare workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Proposed Pennsylvania legislative maps don’t do enough to increase Hispanic representation, residents say

The commission’s nonpartisan chair also defended the redistricting process against accusations of partisan bias. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

