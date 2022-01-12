Midday Report January 12, 2022

With the fluctuating weather conditions we’ve seen this year, those who wait for the perfect day to fish might not get a chance to fish at all. Daniel Sissac of Pearl River decided to make a trip even though the conditions weren’t optimal. “The conditions were not ideal to my standards – but I know enough to know that even if it’s a west wind or bluebird skies, the fish still have to eat,” he said. Sissac fished the southern end of Bayou Bonfouca using a Luck-E-Strike worm with a 1/32 oz. sliding worm weight. After trying different locations, he was able to pick up on a pattern. “It just takes more patience to pattern them when the conditions are like this,” he said. Sissac found the fish biting just off the grassline in deeper water and after fishing for two hours he was able to catch his ten bass limit: but that wasn’t all. Sissac said he boated three keeper trout along with the bass. Speckled trout in mid-winter are almost unheard of so Sissac was pleasantly surprised. “All the fish were caught on the Electric Blue colored worm including the speckled trout which were apparently lost,” Sissac joked.

