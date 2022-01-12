ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midday Report January 12, 2022

By KMXT Staff
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Baranof...

CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Deceiving’: Despite The Recent Cold, It’s Still Important To Check Lake Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This cold weather is good for some things, like making ice for fishing. But as WCCO found out, this year – it’s complicated. While the temps are low enough for ice-making, the conditions aren’t as nice as they might seem. Jeff Heinrichs owns Ice Fishing Warriors, an icefishing cabin rental service on Lake Minnetonka. “It is very deceiving, a lot of people will come out and think they can just drive wherever they want and they should be checking the ice wherever they go,” he said. RELATED: The Importance Of Checking Lake Ice He blames the lack of ice on the abundance of snow. “It’s insulating and so that cold air is trying to get through that snow,” he said. Heinrichs measured one snow-covered part of ice on Lake Minnetonka at 10 inches. Just feet away, in the area where the snow was plowed, the ice was 16 inches. Heinrichs says despite the deep cold, it’s important to check any ice before you venture out.
ENVIRONMENT
yourerie

Click here for the Thursday Midday Forecast

Storm system will slide to our south today. This will set off a few light rain or snow showers today, and some limited lake effect for tonight. Colder air arrives for tomorrow, but not much snow expected. The cold air will stay with us through the weekend. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio...
ERIE, PA
The Slidell Independent

Fishing Report – January 6

With the fluctuating weather conditions we’ve seen this year, those who wait for the perfect day to fish might not get a chance to fish at all. Daniel Sissac of Pearl River decided to make a trip even though the conditions weren’t optimal. “The conditions were not ideal to my standards – but I know enough to know that even if it’s a west wind or bluebird skies, the fish still have to eat,” he said. Sissac fished the southern end of Bayou Bonfouca using a Luck-E-Strike worm with a 1/32 oz. sliding worm weight. After trying different locations, he was able to pick up on a pattern. “It just takes more patience to pattern them when the conditions are like this,” he said. Sissac found the fish biting just off the grassline in deeper water and after fishing for two hours he was able to catch his ten bass limit: but that wasn’t all. Sissac said he boated three keeper trout along with the bass. Speckled trout in mid-winter are almost unheard of so Sissac was pleasantly surprised. “All the fish were caught on the Electric Blue colored worm including the speckled trout which were apparently lost,” Sissac joked.
PEARL RIVER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ice Rink
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Arctic Blast to Follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
MADISON, WI
KXLY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tuesday; light snow and freezing rain

From the dog park to the grocery store, to coffee shop and school yard, everywhere I went today I saw people slipping and sliding on the ice. Now, we are going to add a thin layer of light snow or freezing rain on top of already icy streets, sidewalks and parking lots. It will arrive right around time for the morning commute. Expect light snow, sleet or freezing rain through the early part of the day. It won’t amount to much. The northern valleys will see up to 1″ of snow. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect a half inch or less. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to all rain as we warm into the mid to upper 30s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Tuesday morning for the Spokane area, the Washington Palouse and the Columbia basin.
SPOKANE, WA
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: January Thaw Starts Tuesday; Widespread Snow Possible Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is on the way. Heavy winds will roll out by Monday evening, and a warming trend kicks in the late evening into Tuesday. It will get up to 30 degrees in the metro Tuesday, while parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. (credit: CBS) Minnesota will stay in the mid-20 to low 30s through the weekend, with the warmest day of the week expected to be Thursday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The Coldest Air Of The Season Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Greenland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Arctic air mass has arrived, traveling all the way from Greenland over the past week! Our weather team ran NOAA’s Air Resources Laboratory HYSPLIT computer model earlier to trace the most likely trajectory of this bitter blast of air, and we were able to trace it back to Greenland 7 days ago! This is the coldest air of the season so far, and we haven’t even entered the coldest time of the year, on average for the Baltimore area. The coldest time of the year for the Baltimore area begins January 13th and lasts through the 29th....
BALTIMORE, MD
klin.com

Ice Anglers Urged To Use Extreme Caution On Area Lakes

Outdoor enthusiasts are making their way onto area lakes to do some ice fishing. But recent warmer temperatures has Nebraska Game and Parks officials urging anglers to be very careful before heading out. “The first ice of the season and the last ice are the two most dangerous times to...
HOBBIES

