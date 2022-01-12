ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hands In—Evening Gloves Are 2022's Most Ladylike Accessory

By Olivia Marcus
 19 hours ago
Fashion inspiration can strike at any time—and this season’s hottest accessory trend looks best when worn at the stroke of midnight. Don’t worry, I’m not introducing yet another Cinderella story remake, but the fair princess did rock this trend first (thanks to her Fairy Godmother stylist, of course). Suddenly, evening gloves are gracing the arms of modern-day royalty left and right, with Kim Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Barbie Ferreira as just a handful of celebs giving a silk armful a try.

While you may have noticed an influx of evening gloves on your Instagram feed lately, the trend dates all the way back to the 17th century. Since then, everyone from Queen Mary to Marilyn Monroe has donned an evening glove for one soirée or another. The style peaked in the early 19th century when gloves were considered an etiquette standard for both daytime and evening wear amongst men and women.

Evening gloves usually adhere to “opera glove” length (over the elbow), so the terms have become somewhat interchangeable. Gloves have had only minor fashion resurgences in pop culture over the last few years (think editorial shoots only, no real street style prowess) so it is exciting to see the elegant style finally reemerge amongst fashion’s elite.

Exhibits A and B: Kim Kardashian in Fendi x Skims chocolatey brown leather gloves, and Kacey Musgraves in red leather Valentinos. The latter look came from Valentino’s FW21 collection, but e vening gloves were all over the Spring/Summer ‘22 runways as well, with designers like Erdem and Rokh making long gloves a main focus of their collection styling.

In addition to longer lengths, short leather driving gloves are also having a moment on the runway, featured by brands like Saint Laurent, Maisie Wilen and Batsheva. The backstory to driving gloves is a little less glamorous and a bit more literal—they were created more for function than fashion, to protect driver’s hands against wooden steering wheels and from the sun. Yes, that’s why most cars come with a glove compartment.

Today, short leather gloves are often worn as a stylish accessory to keep your hands protected against the cold.

Despite the luxury once affiliated with evening gloves, they are a relatively affordable accessory to try. Adding gloves to a strapless black dress or bodysuit is an easy way to give an outfit newfound life. If you want to take the look a step further, play up your gloves with lots of chunky rings or bracelets stacked overtop for added oomph.

My advice? Forget about finding Prince Charming and focus your energy on finding the perfect pair of princess-level evening gloves to slip into this season. Read on for a few favorites.

Audrey Styled Satin Replica Gloves

This pair of satin evening gloves comes in 14 different colors so have some fun and opt for a bright pair (or two) instead of classic black.

Buy: Audrey Styled Satin Replica Gloves $5.99

Candy Hearts Mesh Gloves

These mesh gloves are perfect for a night out— or to spice up some lingerie for a night in. Thank you, RiRi!



Candy Hearts Mesh Gloves $9.98


Buy Now

Longingly Lace Gloves

These vintage-inspired lace gloves with scalloped edges will help you make a statement at your next formal occasion.



Longingly Lace Gloves $49.95 (was $58)


Buy Now

Blaire Long Embellished Gloves

If you’re a maximalist, these crystal embellished gloves by Retrofête are the only way to fully live out your It Girl fantasies.



Blaire Long Embellished Gloves $285


Buy Now

Long Mesh Gloves in Lilac Swirl Print

These swirl print mesh gloves would look amazing for a party or a night out with friends. Pair with other lilac accessories for maximum impact.



Long Mesh Gloves in Lilac $17.50


Buy Now

Long Gloves in Brown

These brown leather gloves are a happy-medium between classic driving and formal evening gloves. The leather is sure to keep your hands warm and stylish.



Long Gloves in Brown $20


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0dk2IWXd00

