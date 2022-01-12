The Brand Responsible For Every Dermatologist’s Fav Exfoliator Has a Shockingly Good Promo Deal RN

If you, like me, have experienced any and all forms of acne, blackheads, whiteheads, dark spots, oversized pores, etc., then you probably have heard about Paula’s Choice—either from internet searched of your own, or through trips to the dermatologist. It seems like no matter where I go to for advice, dermatologists everywhere are raving about an exfoliator that does wonders both for aging and acne-prone skin: Paula’s Choice BHA Exfoliant.

I first heard about the retinol from my own dermatologist when I wanted a product that would minimize the pores on my nose and the white heads that I always seemed to get a couple days after hitting the gym (or forgetting to clean my face after a night out). Once that intro was made, I fell in love with exfoliator, and so to—it seemed—did everyone else in the world. But I noticed the skin perfecter rarely, if ever, went on sale.

So, that’s why I’m here screaming into the internet void that Paula’s Choice is having a shockingly good promo deal rn, and it includes the beloved exfoliant. If you check out there site today, you’ll see you can get a 20 percent discount on all of the brand’s products, as well as a free full-size 10% Azelaic Acid Booster if you spend $65 or more at checkout. So, if you spend $65 you’ll automatically save $38 by getting the free product, plus more when you get the sale price on whatever else you’re shopping for.

It’s a deal that’s too good to pass up, which is why I gathered a few Paula’s Choice essentials worth the money below. Check out the best on-sale goodies below.

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Dr. Andrea Suarez (aka Dr. Dray), a board certified dermatologist and YouTuber included the exfoliant in a roundup of her top 10 Paula’s Choice skincare products . She said the 2 percent exfoliant is “helpful for improving the look of pores, it’s really helpful for oily skin and it can also remove sun-damaged skin cells,” and added that it has a “skin-brightening effect.”

What’s more, Dr. Dray noted that teenagers and those with mature skin could benefit from using the product for both acne control and hyperpigmentation. “Unlike many salicylic acid leave-on products that you find in the drugstore, this one is free of fragrance and it doesn’t have any drying alcohols in it,” she said.

Dr. Vanita Rattan (MBBS Medicine) the founder of Cosmetic Formulator for Skin of Color also gave the exfoliant high marks in her review . She said she loves the simple ingredients list free of alcohol, fragrance and essential oils. Dr. Rattan also said that because the retinol is fat soluble, it has a fantastic impact on acne and blackheads. “I would buy this product if [oily skin] was my concern,” she said.

Ceramide-Enriched Firming Moisturizer

If smoothing out wrinkles is your prerogative, then this is your assistant. The firming moisturizer has everything you’d want in an anti-aging skincare product: ceramides, vitamin C and retinol. The trio combine together to bind the outer layer of your skin so that it stays supple and firm.

“Not only is it moisturizing, but quite firming,” wrote one reviewer. “As is with most products for hair and skin, you need to devote some time and consistency of use to see results. At first I noticed my skin looking more dewy and plumper, more youthful. Over time there has been, with consistent use, a definite firmness to my skin.”

Pore-Reducing Toner

If you’ve tried and failed at adding a toner into your skincare regimen, then let us introduce you to this non-drying one . It helps eliminate excess oil without stripping your skin of all of its moisture. A combination of antioxidants, plant extract and niacinamides work to rid away all of the gunk from your skin, while the hyaluronic acid included in the formula helps your face keep a nice youthful bounce.

“I was having constant breakouts of cystic hormonal acne and I swear I saw results in a week,” wrote one user. “After about a month I was completely clear. The other amazing part is that it has changed my skin’s overall texture to be so smooth.”

C15 Super Booster

This highly concentrated vitamin C serum helps diminish the look of fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet and more. It includes the same ferulic acid that made Skinceuticals’ serum such a cult favorite , yet costs a fraction of the price. It can be used alone or can be added to your moisturizer for an even smoother application—your pick!

“This stuff is the holy grail!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This product did not break me out contrary to my very acne-prone skin. It’s left me each use with glowing, more firm skin. It’s given my skin the hydration I have desperately needed, as well. I just placed my second order and actually ordered two bottles this time so I don’t run out. Honestly, if you are looking for a vitamin C serum that’s affordable and actually works, you must add this to your regimen!”

Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30

This is your reminder that SPF should be worn even during the depths of winter, people! This one is specially designed for mature skin. Along with providing SPF 30 coverage, the light mineral formula is packed with antioxidants that prevent environmental factors like the sun and pollution from wreaking havoc on your skin.

“This is a great sunscreen, especially if you don’t typically wear heavy foundation like me,” wrote one reviewer. “I have oily skin and this product leaves my skin matte and more even-toned looking. It only takes a little and it dries nicely, not greasy.”