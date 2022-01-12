ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

City and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities gift agreement proposes world-class basketball facility at River Landing: aimed at TRC Call to Action

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Saskatoon, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) and Hoist the Hoops have drafted an agreement that proposes the construction of a world-class outdoor accessible basketball facility in the River Landing area. Under the gift agreement, Jumpstart, with the support of local Canadian Tire Dealers, Dave Deplaedt and Paul Cairns,...

