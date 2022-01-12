City and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities gift agreement proposes world-class basketball facility at River Landing: aimed at TRC Call to Action

Here’s an update on a Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) project that the Urbanist and Wallyhood described last October. The project, shown in greater detail below, would improve pedestrian safety and bicycle access along NE 45th between Wallingford and the newish light rail station in the U District. When we last reported on this in the fall, SDOT had dropped the project from its plans for transit improvement along the corridor, citing concerns about traffic and transit impacts, as well as cost. This prompted a letter to the Seattle City Council (SCC) from the Urbanist, the Transit Riders Union, Cascade Bicycle Club, and Seattle Neighborhood Greenways lamenting the development (or lack thereof).

