Fitness Column: 12 nutrition tips for 2022

Cover picture for the articleAs we make our way into 2022, there are many nutrition tips to keep in mind. Choosing one of these for each month of the year may enhance your dietary program, improve your weight management capability, and provide a healthier, happier lifestyle throughout the year. As always, prior to...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
Colorado State
Granby, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Nutrition Labels#Human Nutrition#Life Fitness#Fitness Column
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss

If you want to shed pounds ASAP, these plans deliver – but they aren't necessarily healthy or sustainable. Does bikini season sneak up on you each summer? Is your soon-to-be worn wedding dress still just a touch too tight? Were your holiday outfits uncomfortably snug? Did a last-minute invite for a beach getaway come your way? You're a lucky dog – and a panicked one too because you want to drop pounds, and fast.
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Trying to Lose Weight in the New Year? – Here Are the 4 Foods You Should Avoid!

Since 2022 is right around the corner, it’s unavoidable that many people are starting to set resolutions for the new year!. Many of them will definitely be health-related as well, especially after the holidays where people tend to ease up on their fitness and healthy lifestyle in general in favor of some relaxing time with the family and some delicious but often unhealthy meals.
DIETS
themanual.com

Is Honey a Superfood? Here are 9 Health Benefits of Honey

Whether you love to stir a teaspoon of sweet honey into your favorite herbal tea to enjoy a light, soothing treat before bedtime, or you like a dash of this naturally sweet nectar in your oatmeal, honey is a delicious natural sweetener with many applications. Moreover, while excessive sugar consumption is associated with weight gain, obesity, inflammatory diseases, type 2 diabetes, and even acne and other skin conditions, there are potential health benefits from consuming raw honey in moderation. In fact, raw honey has been used in traditional medicine for years for a variety of health and medical purposes.
NUTRITION

