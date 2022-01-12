ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The state of agriculture in Pennsylvania

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate:...

WITF

Chesapeake Bay Foundation gets grant to help disadvantaged farmers

The program will help who have historically been excluded from conservation assistance. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is getting a federal grant to help farmers in south central Pennsylvania who historically have been excluded from conservation assistance. The foundation plans to use the grant from the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
WITF

The (arcane, unlikely) doomsday redistricting law looming over Pennsylvania’s map impasse

Harrisburg lawmakers are on the verge of an impasse over their responsibility to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional map. It’s November 2022. Pennsylvania is about to hold two hotly contested, hugely expensive elections for governor and U.S. Senate. But those aren’t the only statewide races on the ballot: there are also 17 — that’s correct, 17 — congressional seats up for grabs that every voter in the commonwealth will be able to weigh in on, no matter where in the state they or the candidate live.
WITF

Navient settlement: Indebted student borrowers to benefit

(Harrisburg) — Tens of thousands of people who took out student loans over the past 20 years could see their loans canceled or receive a small check as part of a nationwide settlement with Navient, a major student loan collecting company. Proposed settlements were filed Thursday in courts around...
WITF

‘Why lie to me?’ Pa. Senate race rivals attack carpetbaggery

A wide-open race for the swing-state seat has attracted wealthy and well-connected transplants, and homers Jeff Bartos and George Bochetto are seizing on it. (Harrisburg) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it’s increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.
WITF

Vaccines are the way to fight COVID-19, not more shutdowns, officials said

The health department is not considering new mitigation orders at this time, said Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter. (Harrisburg) — The Wolf administration said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue another COVID-19 emergency declaration, or attempt new statewide mitigation measures or vaccine mandates, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads quickly and overloads Pennsylvania’s hospitals.
WITF

Pennsylvania’s unemployment system still has some concerns, a new report says

Pennsylvania spent $35 million to upgrade its unemployment compensation system and parts of it still needs more work. (Harrisburg) – Months after a multi-million-dollar computer upgrade to Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system, some parts of the new system are running smoothly, though other aspects still need more work, according to a recent report from an advisory committee appointed by the legislature.
WITF

Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2022 priorities on Smart Talk

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has just begun his...
WITF

Philadelphia school superintendent cites staffing shortfalls and crumbling infrastructure as proof of unconstitutional school system

Two midstate districts are part of the suit -- the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. (Philadelphia) — Partway through his testimony in a landmark trial over Pennsylvania’s system for funding public schools, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite drew a stark comparison between two high schools, located just a few miles apart.
WITF

Pennsylvania Republicans seek more control over legislative redistricting

The State Government Committee passed a plan to replace the Legislative Reapportionment Commission with a new panel of appointees. (Harrisburg) — State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process by advancing a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would utterly revamp Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.
WITF

New law restricts surprise medical bills

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Surprise medical bills or surprise balance billing could...
