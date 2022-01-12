ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

Times Daily
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Spector
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be My Baby#Ap
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy