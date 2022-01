Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a $250 lottery prize led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket with just hours left in the year 2021. Joseph Rose, of Morehead City, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he won $250 from a scratch-off ticket early in the day on New Year's Eve, and he decided to put his luck to the test about five hours before midnight with a $20 Winter Winnings ticket from Handy Mart in Morehead City.

LOTTERY ・ 9 DAYS AGO