Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 75 new deaths, 22,184 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 75 new confirmed deaths and 22,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 14,484
- 5-9 years: 14,688
- 10-14 years: 16,174
- 15-19 years: 20,467
- 20-29 years: 54,112
- 30-39 years: 46,333
- 40-49 years: 35,573
- 50-59 years: 30,889
- 60-69 years: 16,882
- 70-79 years: 6,940
- 80+ years: 4,063
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 120,643 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,372,390 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 36,185 new individuals have tested positive with 3,542,672 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.61%
Hospitalizations:
There are 3,087 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 473 patients that are in intensive care units, 271 patients intubated and 1,452 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 22,184
- Total Cases: 1,287,109
- New Deaths: 75
- Total Deaths: 20,350
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 2,112
- Total Cases: 102,795
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 485
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,137,794
- Booster doses administered: 2,382,028
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,871
- Total Confirmed Cases: 107,672
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,809
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 473
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,545
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 126
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,138
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 314
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,345
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.
