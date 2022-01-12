LSU Gymnastics Meet at Missouri Postponed

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett won the most important game of his life Monday night, but the more courageous effort may have occurred Tuesday morning when he showed up for an interview on Good Morning America. Bennett ignited Georgia’s offense in the fourth quarter, totaling 224 yards and two touchdowns...
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
Kirby Smart on Monday night led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. After previously going 0-4 against Nick Saban, Smart led his Bulldogs to a 33-18 win in the CFP title game. After the win, Smart revealed something that his team used as motivation against Alabama, something that...
Georgia’s four-decade wait for another national championship came to an end Monday night with its 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (...)
INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […]
The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. “Gordon is a great man looking to help out the LSU football program and its players,” said Boutte. “Very excited to work with Big G and see what the future holds.”
After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
Head Coach Jordyn Wieber and the No. 15 Razorback Gymnastics team will face off against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers on Friday, January 14 as a part of the first-ever gymnastics meet inside Bud Walton Arena. In their return to Barnhill Arena this past Friday, the Gymbacks earned their first...
No. 12 LSU (14-1, 2-1) vs. No. 20 Florida (9-5, 0-2) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 12 LSU visits No. 20 Florida in a SEC showdown. LSU has two wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Florida has won one of its three games against ranked teams.
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has dealt with tough road games this season and like most teams in college football, it has also dealt with key injuries through the gauntlet of the season. Here is a look at which players are out, doubtful, probable, questionable, and or status is unknown heading into the title game.
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide CFP National Championship College Football Playoff National Championship matchup on January 10, 2022.
Comments / 0