Despite dressing out only 10 players, the Trojans handily defeated Patrick County at home 72-38 on Friday, January 7 in boys basketball. Jamarcus Brown was dominate in the first quarter recording 6 of his 19 points. Patrick County was able to break the press several times, but Brown came through with big blocks to keep Patrick County down 15-8 at the end of the first. Brown would also finish the game with 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks.

PATRICK COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO