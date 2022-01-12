ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

St. Cloud man accused of assaulting woman and child

A St. Cloud man is accused of choking a woman and assaulting a child, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Lawrence Jennings, Jr., 24, of St. Cloud, is facing two felony counts of violating a no contact order, three felony counts of domestic assault, including domestic assault by strangulation, and two felony counts of fifth-degree assault.

Police officers responded to a St. Cloud apartment complex Monday around 7:34 p.m. on a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation, according to the complaint.

Officers found Jennings leaving the residence and he stated no one else was inside. According to the complaint, a woman and child were located inside. A Stearns County pre-trial domestic abuse no contact order prohibiting Jennings from contact with the woman and child had been issued Sept. 21, according to the complaint.

The woman said Jennings assaulted her and choked her twice, according to the complaint. She stated she was afraid of what he would do if she left or called for help. An officer observed a bruise on her arm, back and neck.

The woman stated Jennings assaulted the child with a cord. The officer observed marks on the child’s arms and a scrape on his ribcage.

Jennings has prior domestic abuse no contact order violation convictions last year in Stearns County and Chippewa County.

