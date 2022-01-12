ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Addresses Whether Cowboys Are ‘Championship or Bust’ in Postseason

By Michael Shapiro
 19 hours ago

Dallas’s owner has some lofty expectations ahead of the postseason.

After a hot start to the season, the Cowboys were pretty up-and-down throughout the back half of 2021. That didn’t do anything to reduce expectations now that Dallas is in the postseason.

Owner Jerry Jones appeared on Dallas-area radio station 105.3 The Fan for his weekly radio spot on the Shan and RJ show . When asked whether he defines success this season as “title or bust,” he was very clear that a championship remains the goal.

“Oh, unquestionably. There’s no in between,” Jones said. “You really go into it with the expectation of being in the playoff. The league is designed to be 50-50. And, so, it is important that everything is setup to be 50-50, it’s that competitive and that fair the way it comes down, the way you can get players, talent acquisition.

“The point is, to get here you need to have distinguished yourself, and then once you get here, all bets are off. And a lot of that has got to do with availability of your players at that time. We’re in good shape. We’re in real good shape right now. And so we should be excited and be planning on it. You don’t have but one winner here, and that’s the Super Bowl winner.”

The Cowboys may be in “championship-or-bust” mode, but things won’t be easy for the jump.

Dallas hosts one of the NFC’s hottest teams, the sixth-seed 49ers, on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco won eight of its final 11 games of the regular season, including a victory over the playoff-bound Bengals and two against the Rams.

Jones knows that his team has a very tough draw in the wild-card round.

“They’re very confident. They’ve won some big games. They’ve won against some good teams,” Jones said. “They play in a tough division over there that the playoffs demonstrate that completely in the fact there are three out of four teams are in the division, and Seattle was no slouch. So, they come tested. They come playoff ready. They’ll be tough.”

Dallas and San Francisco kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, head over to Cowboy Maven .

