Kim Jones covered Joe Judge news from all angles on WFAN

Joe Judge is no longer the head coach of the Giants, and Kim Jones covered the breaking news from all angles on the FAN on Tuesday night.

Jones offered her instant reactions to Judge’s tumultuous two-year tenure in New York coming to an end, and brought on Trey Wingo to talk about Judge’s dismissal, as well as head coach and GM searches around the league (including Big Blue). Jones also welcomed on Paul Schwartz of the New York Post about the Judge news, and what’s next in a critical offseason for the Giants.

Listen to all of the highlights from Jones on the Judge news below!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch