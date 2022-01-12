ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Princess Diana Exhibit Taking Over Illinois in 2022

By Michelle
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Royal lovers get ready, there's a Princess Diana Exhibit taking over Illinois this year and you can get your tickets, now. There are some parts of history you might find boring, and there are other parts of history that are simply fascinating. For a large number of Americans, the...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

The Fight to Have Elton John Play at Princess Diana’s Funeral

Recently released papers from the British National Archive revealed a priest’s battle to have Elton John play at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. The Very Rev. Wesley Carr had only recently been installed as Dean of Westminster Abbey when he used his position as someone who directly reported to the Queen to argue for something from the “modern world” at the ceremony. The royal family had faced heavy criticism for a low-key response to Diana’s death in a car wreck, sticking to centuries-old tradition rather than adopting an approach that matched the expectations of ‘90s society.
DIANA, TX
romper.com

Lily Collins Once Had A Little Tussle With Princess Diana Over A Bouquet Of Flowers

When Lily Collins was just a sweet little toddler, she met not just one but two members of the royal family. She is the daughter of famed musician Phil Collins, after all, and apparently being his kid comes with some serious perks. Not that she seemed terribly excited about it as a little girl from the story she shared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The Emily In Paris star was decidedly blasé about the whole royal thing. So much so that she caused a bit of a faux pas, in fact.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
TODAY.com

How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’

The majestic Althorp estate has been in the family of the late Princess Diana for generations, and recently the historic house became the inspiration for the set of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” NBC’s Molly Hunter visits and gets a grand tour.Dec. 29, 2021.
WORLD
People

Lily Collins Recounts Snatching Flowers from Princess Diana, Throwing Toy at Prince Charles as Toddler

Lily Collins had the honor of spending time with the royal family as a toddler, but she admits she wasn't always on her best behavior. Collins, 32, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday, where she recalled some of her earliest memories with Princess Diana and Prince Charles. She opened up about her time with the royals when prompted by host James Corden, who shared a throwback photo of a young Collins and Diana.
WORLD
enstarz.com

Princess Diana Broke Royal Christmas Tradition By Doing THIS

Princess Diana broke royal protocols since she became part of the royal family, and she also broke one tradition during her first royal Christmas. In 1981, Princess Diana officially became a member of the royal family after marrying Prince Charles. As someone new to the family, she had to make several adjustments to learn and follow the monarchy's traditions.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Elite Daily

Lily Collins Met Princess Diana As A Toddler, And It Was A Royal Mess

Lily Collins’ childhood was anything but conventional. Growing up with an ultra famous dad (Phil Collins) put her family in the limelight, and she’s had more than a few memorable moments with celebs. In a new interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Collins opened up about one particular childhood memory involving the royal family, and I’m LOLing at the awkwardness.
CELEBRITIES
947wls.com

Generation X Museum exhibit coming to Illinois

In October, the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will open a Gen X exhibition called “Growing Up X,” and it’ll be dedicated to “the last generation to have had an analog childhood.” You know, cassettes, VHS tapes, and landline phones. There aren’t any further details...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#England#Americans
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry and Meghan may have 'specific' reason for not revealing Lilibet to the public

It’s been six months since Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child on 4 June 2021 and since that day, the couple has kept their daughter a complete secret. While they have full authority over who gets to see Lilibet Diana and when, royal fans have been aching to see what the baby looks like and many are wondering why they haven’t even seen a picture of her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
Ilana Quinn

Prince Philip's deaf mother was treated by Freud and tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.
tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
WORLD
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy