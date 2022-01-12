Sports-talk host Bill Michaels, 'The Big Unit,' is coming back to Milwaukee radio. Again.

For the second time in less than five months, sports-talk personality Bill "The Big Unit" Michaels is returning to Milwaukee radio.

Michaels said during Wednesday's installment of "The Bill Michaels Show," which airs on Mid-West Family Communications' WOZN-AM/FM in Madison, that the program is being picked up starting Monday by WOKY-AM (920) in Milwaukee.

In an interview later on Wednesday, Michaels, who lives in Waukesha County, said he'll be glad to be back on the air at home. Diehard fans of the show in the Milwaukee area had followed him by listening online, but actually being on Milwaukee airwaves should bring it to a broader audience.

“It’s the audience that says, ‘Hey, where’d you go?’" Michaels said. "I go into a grocery store or a bar every day, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, where are you? I want to hear you.'”

The show airs in Madison and online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Michaels said he expected WOKY to pick up the show starting with the 11 a.m. hour.

That's what happened Aug. 30, when WOKY first tried to pick up the midday sports-talk show. Two days later, the station dropped it.

The reason it was dropped: According to Michaels, Audacy — the radio chain that owns WSSP-AM (1250) in Milwaukee and Michaels' employer before he left at the beginning of 2021 during a programming shakeup — "sent a cease-and-desist to iHeart," the conglomerate that owns WOKY, asserting Michaels couldn't bring his show to another Milwaukee station.

When he left WSSP/Audacy, Michaels relaunched his show on the Madison stations. The program also streams online, including on YouTube and Michaels' Facebook page . And this week, it became available as a downloadable podcast.

