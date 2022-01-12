ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sports-talk host Bill Michaels, 'The Big Unit,' is coming back to Milwaukee radio. Again.

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 19 hours ago

For the second time in less than five months, sports-talk personality Bill "The Big Unit" Michaels is returning to Milwaukee radio.

Michaels said during Wednesday's installment of "The Bill Michaels Show," which airs on Mid-West Family Communications' WOZN-AM/FM in Madison, that the program is being picked up starting Monday by WOKY-AM (920) in Milwaukee.

In an interview later on Wednesday, Michaels, who lives in Waukesha County, said he'll be glad to be back on the air at home. Diehard fans of the show in the Milwaukee area had followed him by listening online, but actually being on Milwaukee airwaves should bring it to a broader audience.

“It’s the audience that says, ‘Hey, where’d you go?’" Michaels said. "I go into a grocery store or a bar every day, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, where are you? I want to hear you.'”

The show airs in Madison and online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Michaels said he expected WOKY to pick up the show starting with the 11 a.m. hour.

That's what happened Aug. 30, when WOKY first tried to pick up the midday sports-talk show. Two days later, the station dropped it.

The reason it was dropped: According to Michaels, Audacy — the radio chain that owns WSSP-AM (1250) in Milwaukee and Michaels' employer before he left at the beginning of 2021 during a programming shakeup — "sent a cease-and-desist to iHeart," the conglomerate that owns WOKY, asserting Michaels couldn't bring his show to another Milwaukee station.

When he left WSSP/Audacy, Michaels relaunched his show on the Madison stations. The program also streams online, including on YouTube and Michaels' Facebook page . And this week, it became available as a downloadable podcast.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12 .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sports-talk host Bill Michaels, 'The Big Unit,' is coming back to Milwaukee radio. Again.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
The Hill

Pelosi: McCarthy has 'obligation' to help Jan. 6 investigation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to task for his refusal to cooperate in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying the Republican leader has "an obligation" to help investigators get to the bottom of the deadly attack on the Capitol. But the Speaker stopped...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Ronnie Spector, voice of The Ronettes, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#The Big Unit#Wozn Am Fm#Woky#Iheart#Wssp Audacy#Cforan12#The Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy