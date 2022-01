Nikki May's debut novel, Wahala, melds the beach read with the thriller — with a little dose of Sex and the City energy on the side. The book follows three (rather fabulous) friends, all Londoners with ties to Lagos, Nigeria. They navigate careers, rocky relationships, and marriages — until a fourth member, a woman with a mysterious tie to each of their pasts, shows up and inserts herself rather forcefully into their circle. May, who also lives in London, ran an advertising agency for years before pivoting to the world of fiction; here, she breaks down her long history with the written word and dishes on what readers should know about her book (on shelves now).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO