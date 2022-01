A paramedic badly hurt when his ambulance was in a fatal crash with a cement lorry is in a stable condition but “faces a long road to recovery”.Tributes poured in from around the world following the death of 21-year-old paramedic Alice Clark, who was travelling with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks Kent at the time of the collision on January 5.Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift. She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughterAlice Clark's parentsA male paramedic who suffered multiple serious injuries and was...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO