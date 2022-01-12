ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Update: Missing Fargo teen located in Minnesota

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 14 year-old McKenzie Harris...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 8

Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
The Hill

Pelosi: McCarthy has 'obligation' to help Jan. 6 investigation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to task for his refusal to cooperate in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying the Republican leader has "an obligation" to help investigators get to the bottom of the deadly attack on the Capitol. But the Speaker stopped...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ABC News

Ronnie Spector, voice of The Ronettes, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kvrr#The Sheriff S Office

Comments / 0

Community Policy