The City of Greensboro Emergency Rental Assistance program funding dashboard is posted on the City of Greensboro website and can be accessed here: GERAP Dashboard. According to the dashboard, the city has received $13,089,005 in federal rental assistance funding and disbursed $12,928,550. Those disbursements are broken down into $661,770 in utility assistance and $12,266,780 in rent assistance, which leaves $160,455 pending. In other words, the city has paid out the vast majority of rental assistance funding it has received from the federal government to help people make it through the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions without being evicted or having their utilities disconnected.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO