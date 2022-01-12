ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Horoscopes Jan. 12, 2022: Zayn Malik, evaluate your living arrangements

By Eugenia Last
mendocinobeacon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zayn Malik, 29; Erinn Westbrook, 34; Oliver Platt, 62; Kirstie Alley, 71. Happy Birthday: Evaluate your living arrangements, and do whatever it takes to add to your comfort and convenience. A healthy state of mind will ensure that you do your best in every aspect of...

www.mendocinobeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

January horoscope 2022: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Are you ready to rock in January? The month ahead is intense, but luckily, the unstable cosmic vibe will subside soon. The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 begins on Jan. 14 and lasts until Feb. 3 in the signs Aquarius and Capricorn. Mercury retrograde re-enters Capricorn on Jan. 25, letting us revise the story from the end of December and beginning of January.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
CELEBRITIES
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) With the new year’s opportunities almost within reach, the Arian’s courageous aspects are raring to go. And don’t be surprised if a lot of people follow the zodiac’s most trusted leader. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Change lies ahead...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Platt
Person
Kirstie Alley
Person
Zayn Malik
Refinery29

Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 5-11

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the fantasy film The Wizard of Oz, a tornado lifts the hero Dorothy from her modest home in rural Kansas to a magical realm called Oz. There she experiences many provocative and entertaining adventures. Nonetheless, she longs to return to where she started from. A friendly witch helps her find the way back to Kansas, which requires her to click her ruby slippers together three times and say, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home." I suspect, Aries, that there'll be a different ending to your epic tale in 2022. At some point, you will decide you prefer to stay in your new world. Maybe you'll even click your ruby slippers together and say, "There's no place like Oz, there's no place like Oz." (Thanks to author David Lazar for that last line.)
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Aries#Leo
astrostyle.com

2022 Astrology: Your Ultimate Horoscope Forecast for the New Year

Your 2022 horoscope can help you “plan it by the planets” all year long. And why wouldn’t you use this cosmic calendar, the ancient clock that’s scripted in our stars and sky?. From new and full moons to 2022 Numerology to the best days for love,...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Weekly horoscope: 3 to 9 January 2022

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Laying low is not your favoured modus operandi yet you can't hurry things when you're in a retrograde cosmic climate during January. Focus on getting goals prepared and organised. Attend to breaking any negative links with last year so that nothing clutters your plan for a grand future.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries. Aries (March 21-April 19) You make a fabulous impression on others, especially people in power — teachers, bosses, parents, the police (you know whereof I speak). Obviously, since others admire you, you can use this influence to your advantage. Make your pitch! Demand the advantage!
FOOD & DRINKS
Glamour

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here to Guide the Year Ahead

Welcome to your 2022 horoscope for each of the twelve astrological sun signs. This year will bring some exciting new energy that is sure to create shifts in your love life, the trajectory of your career and finances, and everything in between!. Each of the 12 zodiac signs will be...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for an Aquarius

Fixed air sign Aquarius, ruled by electrifying Uranus, is the zodiac's very own flower child, preferring to live by their own, self-written code versus conform to anything society tends to think of as normal or standard. Those born between approximately January 20 and February 18 — or who have other astrological placements in their birth chart — exhibit rebelliousness, quirkiness, a love of community and humanitarian causes, an innate comfort with platonic bonds, and a rational, if at times contrarian, outlook on life.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your 2022 Career Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Bringing You Success

The year ahead holds amazing possibilities when it comes to our careers. Rather than focusing on the trajectory that we’re currently on, we’ll be motivated to explore new opportunities that heighten our creativity and let us be at the forefront of the company. No longer will we have to hide behind management, as retwe are leveling up — and aren’t shy away from demanding more money for our efforts.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

Paolo Fox, Horoscope 2022 in Your Facts / Gemini, Libra and Aquarius predictions

As per tradition in the last episode of the year of Your Facts it was presented the Paolo Fox 2022 Horoscope for the 12 zodiac signs for the year that begins. Here are the astrologer’s predictions for 2022 for air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. For the Twins if there are any issues to be resolved, be careful because before May there will be no changes. It will be with the transit of Jupiter, between May and October, that things will begin to change and improve. On the work April will be an operational month. The central part of the year will be very important, after June 23 you can have good news. There will be a beautiful Trine between Mars and Saturn between September and October. The whole second part of the year will protect you in business matters. Beware of some legal disputes, but the rewards will come in the spring.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Jan. 5-11)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the fantasy tale The Wizard of Oz, a tornado lifts the hero Dorothy from her modest home in rural Kansas to a magical realm called Oz. There she experiences many provocative and entertaining adventures. Nonetheless, she longs to return to where she started from. A friendly witch helps her find the way back to Kansas, which requires her to click her ruby slippers together three times and say, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home." I suspect, Aries, that there'll be a different ending to your epic tale in 2022. At some point, you will decide you prefer to stay in your new world. Maybe you'll even click your ruby slippers together and say, "There's no place like Oz, there's no place like Oz." (Thanks to author David Lazar for that last line.)
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 1/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't jump to conclusions. Just because you and a certain someone don't see eye-to-eye doesn't mean you can't share the same concerns. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Pinning someone down to specifics could be shortsighted. Don't be penny-wise and pound-foolish. See where a client wants to go with a certain venture.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy