Spartanburg County School District One and District Three have postponed all athletic events due to COVID-19 related staff shortages and student absences, as part of the districts’ transition to e-learning, according to a statement on each districts’ website.

District Three’s statement confirms athletic events will be postponed beginning Thursday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 17, while District One’s Chief Communications Officer, Sandra Williams, confirmed on a phone call that athletic events will be postponed beginning Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Herald-Journal can confirm that districts Two, Five, Six, and Seven will hold athletic events with slight alterations to their original schedules.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Two Spartanburg districts face athletic postponements entering the weekend due to COVID