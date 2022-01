GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dangerous black ice glazes the streets Tuesday - two days after the Triad got the most snow it's had since 2018. We're still feeling the effects of the winter storm. Many school districts are closed Tuesday and some cities are operating on delays. Road crews continue their efforts to make streets safe for drivers who may be heading back to work after the holiday. Greensboro crews are starting to work on neighborhood roads Tuesday morning.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO