Verizon 9-1-1 texts down in Vandalia
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia’s 9-1-1 system is dealing with a temporary and limited outage for Verizon customers.Mad River Schools go temporarily remote
According to the City of Vandalia, Verizon Wireless cellphone customers and providers using Verizon towers are unable to text 9-1-1. All voice calls placed through landlines and cellphones are unaffected by this outage.
Verizon Wireless said it is working with the Vandalia Police and the AT&T 9-1-1 Resolution Center to fix this issue. Verizon confirmed that all traditional cell calls to 9-1-1 are still operational.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
