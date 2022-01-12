Verizon 9-1-1 texts down in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia’s 9-1-1 system is dealing with a temporary and limited outage for Verizon customers.

According to the City of Vandalia, Verizon Wireless cellphone customers and providers using Verizon towers are unable to text 9-1-1. All voice calls placed through landlines and cellphones are unaffected by this outage.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

Verizon Wireless said it is working with the Vandalia Police and the AT&T 9-1-1 Resolution Center to fix this issue. Verizon confirmed that all traditional cell calls to 9-1-1 are still operational.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.