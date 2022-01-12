ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lawyers for former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins ask Nevada Supreme Court to drop DUI charge in fatal crash

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GMG4_0dk2DH5F00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins are petitioning the Nevada Supreme Court to have the DUI charge in a fatal crash dropped. Although he tested positive for marijuana, his lawyers say he wasn’t impaired by it.

The fatal crash involving Zaon Collins occurred on Dec. 30, 2019, at Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue (KLAS-TV)

Collins was involved in a crash on Dec. 30, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas that left Eric Echevarria, 52, dead. Police said Collins was speeding at 88 mph and had marijuana in his system. A grand jury indicted Collins on a felony reckless driving charge but declined to move forward on the felony DUI charge. Documents indicated the grand jury didn’t believe marijuana was a factor in the crash.

In court documents, Collins’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argue, “the state wants to proceed against with both charges in the Justice Court after dismissing the indictment. It is respectfully submitted that there is no statutory authority for the State to proceed in this forum shopping manner, and the Justice Court lacks jurisdiction to proceed on both charges.”

Collins tested positive for 3.0 ng/ML of THC (marijuana). Anything above 2.0 ng/ML is considered impaired. Part of the case hinges on whether Collins was impaired by the amount of marijuana in his system.

Collins’ lawyers also argue that the state laws, including a new law enacted in July 2021, for driving under the influence of marijuana are unconstitutional because they “include per se levels of THC content that are not scientifically based and are not indicative of impairment.”

The lawyers say the laws fail to “provide a person of ordinary intelligence fair notice of what is prohibited.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 26

billverojam
15h ago

This dude lived right up the street from me. He would piss people off every time he sped up and down our streets. He loved to show off his car. I would tell my kids, here he comes again!! Roaring down the street. A smart as.s who felt entitled. And look what happened. He crashed and killed an innocent man, husband and father. His lawyers are trying to say that because the innocent driver turned in front of him, that he is not at fault????? Let me tell you that the street he was driving on, which is named Fort Apache, is a 35 MPH all residential zone. People are coming from work at the time of the crash, and you, the CORRUPT lawyer and all that are protecting this reckless driver are going to try to convince us that someone making a left turn on a 35 MPH street should be found guilty of causing a crash when the reckless driver was going nearly 90 MPH.??? No one driving on any road, especially a residential road should have to worry about arrogant maniacs who chose to get high

Reply(2)
20
EricaV
18h ago

Absolutely not 🙅‍♀️ Marijuana is a drug just like alcohol, meth, etc ... he chose to smoke and be cool so he thought but a man is dead and his entire family will never be the same

Reply(3)
10
SIG SAW
16h ago

Message to the lawyer, you still would you insist to have alla charges dropped if he killed your children, your wife 🤔

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Unlv#Lawyers#The Nevada Supreme Court#Klas Tv#The Justice Court#State#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Then-student gets probation for showing weapon at school

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A then-Centennial High School student who admitted to showing some type of weapon at school will be on probation for 30 months. Judge Randy Rosenbaum Tuesday sentenced 18-year-old Pereze Collier of Champaign. Collier earlier admitted in court to disorderly conduct, specifically threatening a school building. In exchange for the guilty plea, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy