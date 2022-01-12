Truck hits pole, leaves Geneseo businesses without power

Much of downtown Geneseo was in the dark Tuesday after a garbage truck struck a utility pole around 9:30 a.m.

A solid waste truck operated by Eagle Enterprises Recycling was collecting garbage in the area of a municipal alley on the West side of the 100 block of S. State Street. The driver of this vehicle began backing down the alley when it struck a City of Geneseo Municipal Utilities pole.

That impact caused the utility pole to break, which caused the tension on the utility wires to break additional poles in this alley. Two of the poles fell onto nearby buildings and into the alleyway.

Power to nearby businesses and residences was disrupted for a about 60 minutes until the Geneseo Municipal Utilities could confine the outage to the west side of the 100 block of South State and the east side of the 100 block of S. Center Street.

Due to the substantial damage to the electrical, phone and cable assets in this area, utilities in this area were expected to be restored Wednesday.

There were no injuries, however several businesses were affected due to this outage causing them to close and displace workers for the duration of the outage.

The driver of the vehicle will be cited for improper backing of a motor vehicle.