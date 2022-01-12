Granville school board adjusts reconfiguration time line

Stock image | Pexels

OXFORD — Granville County’s school board amended its decision during its meeting on Jan. 10 to change all elementary schools to K-6 next year.

The board decided 7-0 in December 2021 to change the elementary school configuration to K-6 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

Board member Leonard Peace presented his take on what should be done with students and schools before the board decided to amend its previous action.

The board decided to push the reconfiguration out to the 2023-2024 school year with a 6-1 vote. Peace was the lone no vote.

Dr. Alisa McLean told the board that the School Choice Fair is just around the corner and the district needs time to properly prepare for next year.

“We want to have everything in place for parents, students and staff for next year,” McLean said.

The board expects to receive the results of the Hawley Middle School closure study draft next month and will begin working through those results along with additional information.

A public forum has not been scheduled.

The board voted to leave the mask and social distancing requirements in place as long as Granville County is in a high community spread status.

According to information provided by Granville-Vance Public Health on Jan. 10, Granville County was at 26.33% positive test over the seven-day average.

The target is 5% or less positive test results.

The board approved optional masking should the seven-day average drop to low-moderate.

The board approved contracting with Express Employment Service to recruit and place temporary staff in classified, custodial and clerical positions. It also approved contracting with Consolidated Medical Staffing to fill 11 temporary school nurse positions.

Granville County Public Schools launched its new website on Jan. 13. The new website should make finding information as easy as three clicks, according to McLean.

The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Mary Potter Center of Education.