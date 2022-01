PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to find for closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Jan. 7. Loop 101 eastbound is closed between I-17 and 7th Street for lane-line striping and other pavement markings from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue is also closed. Loop 101 eastbound traffic can exit to I-17 northbound or southbound and use eastbound Bell Road or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street to access Loop 101 beyond closure. I-17 drivers also can connect with Loop 101 eastbound by using Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO