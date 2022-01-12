A single spice can change everything

Come for the sweet breads, stay for the stories

In early December, Norwegian bakery and coffeehouse Gustavsen Cafe opened inside a quaint building near downtown Buchanan.

If you're like me, you're probably wondering what differentiates Norwegian baked goods from others? Owner Lise Gustavsen said it really comes down to one spice — cardamom.

The earthy spice reminds me of chai tea and adds another level to sweet breads like cinnamon rolls and Nordic buns called boller (pronounced bo-la) that are served inside the cafe. Lise also pan roasts the coffee beans herself on a bi-weekly bases, and plans to offer more menu options like pizza and sandwiches in the summertime.

But when asking Lise about why she uses a certain spice or what it took to get the cafe open, she attributes a lot to her father who died last April.

"Living up to his standards and stuff and how he did things made me nervous,” she said. "But now I see it's about a lot more than that and I'm willing to learn.”

In other retail and restaurant news

🥩 Local steakhouse The Shed in Granger — or better known as Eddie's Steak Shed — will close this week. Owner Tom Samoilis purchased the restaurant four years ago and said things had been going well until the pandemic hit. Now, with higher food costs and an unstable supply chain, Samoilis says "it's just not worth it anymore" as he also worries about further impacts the business will encounter in the future. It's last day will be this Sunday, January 16. Here's the full story.

👗 J. Crew is closing its location at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka. When I visited the store last Thursday, items were discounted up to 60% off, with the men's section toward the back already bare. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May, though it was not clear if the decision to close the Mishawaka store was due to the company's current financial status. A store manager couldn't answer questions about the closure and I was referred to customer service, but received no response. The store's last day will be next Saturday, January 23.

🧼 Speaking of the mall, new soaps, lotions and body butter business Yoni Jay has opened a kiosk near the food court. The business also sells items online and you can read more about the business from Tribune reporter Howard Dukes here.

🍜 Noodles and Co. has officially opened in its new Eddy Street Commons space yesterday. The fast casual noodle restaurant has initially eyed opening the location since spring 2021, and now, the national restaurant chain will open in the former BarBici location . Menu options will be similar to other locations, and this will be the 23rd location in the Hoosier state. Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

