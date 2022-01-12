ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

GCPS holds winter graduation ceremony

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 22 hours ago
OXFORD — Honking horns, balloons, cameras flashing and cheers of excitement could be heard at Granville County Public School’s Winter Graduation on Jan. 11.

A total of 49 students from Granville Academy, Granville Central, J.F. Webb and South Granville were scheduled to participate in the drive-thru ceremony at the Central Office in Oxford.

Students hopped out of their vehicles and walked across the stage to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance”.

Family members remained in the car, but were allowed to position the car in just the right spot for photos.

Alisa McLean, superintendent of GCPS, conferred each graduate and assisted many with the turning of the tassel.

The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
